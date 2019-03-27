<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Unknown gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday abducted the immediate past Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Jalingo branch, Mr Joel Ubandoma.

Ubandoma was picked up in his house in Mayo-Dassa area of Jalingo at about 1am on Wednesday, a family source told newsmen in Jalingo.

Confirming the development, the Publicity Secretary of NBA in the branch, Mr Boniface Iorkumbur, said the association received the news of the abduction with shock and prayed for his quick release.

“We woke up this morning with the devastating news of the abduction of our learned colleague, Ubandoma Esq, the immediate past Chairman of our branch.

“He was reportedly kidnapped last night at his house in Mayo-Dassa area of Jalingo.

“In the interim, we urge our members to pray for his immediate and unconditional safe release from his captors.

“We also urge the security agencies to intensify efforts to ensure his immediate release,” NAN quoted him as saying.

ASP David Misal, Taraba, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, promised to provide more information regarding the incident and the efforts by the police to rescue the victim.

At the time of filing this report, a family source said the kidnappers had yet to establish contact with the family.