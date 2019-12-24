<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted wife of a traditional ruler in Ondo state, the Orunja of Odigbo, Oba Rufus Akinrimade, two of her daughters and the palace driver.

The incident was said to have happened last weekend when they are travelling along Owo-Oba-Ikare Akoko road to Akungba Akoko to check on one of her children who is an undergraduate at Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko (AAUA)

A palace source who confirmed the abduction of the Queen and her daughters and the driver disclosed that a sum of N100m had been demanded by the kidnappers

He said they have contacted the palace and had not shifted ground in their negotiation and said they(the kidnappers) have been negotiating directly with the traditional ruler.

The monarch, Oba Akinrimade also confirmed the kidnap of his wife and the two daughters alongside the driver.

He listed the names of the victims to include his wife, Queen Regina Akinrinmade, Precious and Mercy Akinrinmade and the driver simply identified as Mr Lateef.

The monarch appealed to well-meaning Nigerians, Security operatives to help rescue the victims, saying they have spent four days in the kidnappers’ den.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Femi Joseph, said the three members of a family and their driver were reported to have been kidnapped along Oba Akoko road.

He said the Command had begun an investigation into the incident with an assurance to rescue them unhurt.

According to Joseph, the Command had noticed the recent developments in the area and had strategised to wade off the criminals from the route.

He disclosed that the command had increased its manpower to tackle the kidnappers and bring them to book, saying “the command will do everything possible to put an end to kidnapping incident on this axis of the road and other places across the state”

Joseph assured that the state police command would do everything possible to ensure the release of the four victims unhurt while he promised to bring the perpetrators to book.

Meanwhile, the Minority Leader of Ondo state House of Assembly, Hon Rasheed Elegbeleye, who narrowly escaped from being kidnapped on the route, narrated how the gunmen shot at his car in an attempt to stop him on the highway.

He said he was saved by God from being shot and kidnapped or killed by the desperate criminals on the Oba Akoko axis of the road.

A source within the area said “the robbery and kidnapping which were reduced for sometimes around oba Akoko Ago Ajayi axis have now resumed, kidnapping and injuring people and motorists indiscriminately.

“A prominent Oka Akoko pharmaceutical company Chief Executive, Chief Dan Musa, was abducted at the gate of his residence after closing hours at Iwaro-Oka.”

The source explained further that, ”Musa spent one week in captivity, the kidnappers demanded N20million ransom, but I cannot confirm the amount they paid but he was released yesterday after his family paid an undisclosed amount of money”