Gunmen kidnap medical doctor in Kogi

A medical doctor working with General Hospital Ugwolawo, Ofu Local Government Area, Solomon Nidiamaka, has been kidnapped by gunmen in Kogi State.

It was gathered that the medical practitioner was forcefully taken away by the kidnappers around 8:30 am from the hospital premises on Monday.

A statement issued by the Kogi State Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association, Dr Omakoji Simeon Oyiguh, and the association secretary, Dr Famotele Talorunju, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Monday evening.

The statement read, “The State Officers of the Nigerian Medical Association, Kogi State wishes to inform all concerned that our member, Dr Solomon Nidiamaka, who works at General Hospital Ugwolawo, Ofu Local Government Area was forcefully taken away by kidnappers around 8:30 am today 19th of July 2021 from the hospital premises

“We call on the government of Kogi State and all security agencies to work very hard towards his early and safe release.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Kogi State, William Ovye Aya, said the command is not aware of the kidnap of Nidiamaka.