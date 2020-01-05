<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Armed men on Saturday night kidnapped a medical doctor in Lakare Ward, Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Northeast Nigeria.

Residents said the gunmen did not steal any properties but abducted Abdurrahman Kawuyo, a medical doctor at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola.

“The bandits, came in the early hours of the night yesterday and picked Dr. Kawuyo here in his house,” Tounde Elijah, the chairman Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Adamawa State, told reporters on Sunday.

“One of our colleagues who was not aware of the kidnapping, called to have some professional information from Dr. Kawuyo.

“The call was picked by a strange person who passed it over to the doctor.

“That’s how we got the firsthand information about the incident.

“The kidnappers are demanding for N10 million to have Dr. Kawuyo regain his freedom but negotiation is ongoing,” he said.

The leadership of the NMA and Association of Resident Doctors visited Mr Kawuyo’s family to commiserate with them over the incident, praying for the safe return of their colleague.

“The alarming rate of kidnappings in the state really calls for concern; from simple menial jobbers, the water vendors, to politicians, entrepreneurs, now other professionals, university dons and medical doctors are also joined in the casualty list.

“It’s becoming unbearable and intolerable. We’re contemplating on staging a peaceful march against the spate of kidnappings in the state that will involve the entire stakeholders in the health sector. Other professionals can be factored in,” the NMA chairman said.

When contacted, the police spokesman, Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the kidnap.

“Yes, we heard of the kidnap of the said medical personnel but I am yet to get the full details.

“I am waiting full briefing from DPO in charge of the area,” Mr Nguroje said.