Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have reportedly kidnapped a man simply identified as Mr Joseph after allegedly forcing his wife to cook jollof rice for them in Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was gathered that the hoodlums, who struck at the Graceland Estate in Okpanam during a heavy downpour on Monday, attacked the couple’s apartment and whisked away the husband after eating the rice.

The wife, simply identified as Mrs Joseph, said the abductors came through the window and pointed a gun at her husband and ordered him to open the door.

She stated, “We were in the house when we heard some noise from the window. They told my husband to open the window. When the window was opened, they pointed a gun at my husband and asked him to open the door.





“They brought my husband out in the rain and asked him to lie down and they took me inside and asked me to prepare rice for them, which I did. They took all my husband’s shoes, clothes, phones, ATM cards and all my jewellery.

“After preparing the jollof rice, they ordered me to dish it into a flask, which they took away with my husband to an unknown destination.

“I put a call through to the Divisional Police Officer of Okpanam, but the DPO said that he could not come as it was late.”

The woman noted that the persons, who attacked her family, were herders as they spoke in a language that sounded like Fulfulde.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident on Wednesday and said the command was making efforts to rescue the victim.

“The DPO, Okpanam, has confirmed the incident. But another man, who was kidnapped on Saturday in the area, was rescued on the same day,” she said.