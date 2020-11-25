Unknown gunmen have reportedly kidnapped the wife of a lecturer of the Department of Mathematics and Computer Science, Delta State University, Abraka, Dr Sunny Ojoboh.

Newsmen gathered that the victim was kidnapped around 6:30 on Monday in her shop at old Eku-Abraka Road.

A community source told our correspondent that the hoodlums numbering about five took the victim’s shop by storm and started shooting indiscriminately before they whisked her into a standby vehicle to an unknown destination.

“They came in a commando-style and started shooting before people could know what was happening, they have whisked her away.





“People came out with help of some vigilante who immediately came to the scene and chase the kidnappers but they couldn’t get them,” the source said.

The kidnappers were yet to contact any members of the family.

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, on Wednesday confirmed the incident, adding that the police are already on top of the situation to rescue the victim.

She said, “I can’t begin to disclose some vital information regarding the kidnapping but we are on top of the situation. For now, no update.”