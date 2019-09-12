<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gunmen have abducted the chairman of Kogi State Miners Association, Yunusa Oruma, from his residence at Ankpa LGA of the state.

A brother to the victim, Prince Oruma told newsmen on Wednesday that his brother was relaxing in his house when gunmen numbering eight invaded the place at about 8pm on Sunday and began shooting sporadically.

He said the gunmen in the process seized his brother and drove away with him, adding that no information had been heard about him since the incident.

He said the incident had been reported to the police and other security agencies in Ankpa and appealed for concerted efforts to secure the release of the victim.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer of the Kogi Command, William Aya, confirmed the incident, adding that efforts were ongoing by his men to rescue the victim.