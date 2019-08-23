<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers abducted the wife of the Anglican Bishop of Ikeduru Diocese, Emmanuel Maduwuike, on Friday.

A source told newsmen on Friday that the victim, Mrs. Anuri Maduwuike, was abducted on Thursday while she was going home from Owerri, Imo State.

The source said the prelate’s wife was double-crossed at Ekemele by gunmen and was taken away to an unknown destination.

Another source, Emperror Iwuala, told newsmen that “wife of the Anglican bishop of Ikeduru Diocese, Mrs. Anuri Maduwuike, was kidnapped yesterday (Thursday) by unknown gunmen.”

“We need prayers for God’s intervention for the safety and freedom of the Lord’s handmaid.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident when contacted by newsmen.

The Police spokesperson told newsmen that Mrs. Maduwuike’s abductors had yet to establish contacts with her family.