



Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in the early hours of Thursday went on the rampage and abducted a housewife, Sadiya Badamasi, at senior staff quarters in Abaji town of Abuja.

Daily Trust learnt that the kidnappers, who divided themselves into groups, launched simultaneous attacks on the residents of the senior staff quarters and a Fulani settlement at Kekeshi community in the area.

A resident of the senior staff quarters, who preferred anonymity, said the kidnappers invaded a house at about 12: am on Thursday, through a small gate of the house.

He said the kidnappers positioned themselves strategically and started shooting into different directions to scare security agents and vigilante members from engaging them.

He said the kidnappers, after invading the house, destroyed bulgary windows with bullets before they succeeded in whisking the housewife away at gunpoint.

He said the woman’s husband took his children and hide inside the toilet of the house.





Empty bullets shells littered the compound of the victims’ house when our reporter visited.

It was gathered that the sporadic gunshot deprived men of the Department of the State Security Service (DSSS), who reside few meters away from the area, to respond to the attack.

Daily Trust, reliably gathered that the kidnappers struck after they got information that vigilantes, who guard senior staff quarters, have withdrawn due to non-payment of their monthly stipends by the residents of the area.

Another resident, who also preferred anonymity, said the vigilante engaged the kidnappers in a shootout at the fulani settlement, which forced them to flee.

“They couldn’t succeed after they invaded a fulani settlement at Kekeshi, at about 12: am, while the other group who attacked senior staff quarters succeeded in whisking away a woman,” he said.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the FCT police command, ASP Maryam Yusuf, said she will enquire about the latest kidnap incident and get back to our reporter.