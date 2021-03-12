



A yet-to-be-determined number of students have been kidnapped by armed gunmen from a school in Kaduna in what is a third major school abduction in one month in Nigeria.

BBC reports that the gunmen attacked the Federal College of Forestry Mechanism in Mando area of Kaduna, late on Thursday, March 11, 2021 and targeted only the female students.





Security agents have been mobilised to the school to restore calm and launch a rescue operation.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, has reportedly confirmed the abduction.