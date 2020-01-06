<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Daredevil armed men suspected to be kidnappers on Sunday evening invaded the home of the factional Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Akungba Akoko, in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State, James Tolorunju Ajulo, and abducted the APC leader.

Ajulo who was said to be a factional ward chairman in the local government was whisked away by the gunmen after ransacking his house for some minutes.

It was gathered that the gunmen had laid siege for Ajulo before approaching him in front of his house, ransacked his house while they left with him and his car.

A source who confirmed the incident said Ajulo was abducted in front of his house at Ibaka quarters Akungba Akoko and was driven away in his personal car after the gunmen had ransacked his house.

He explained that the hoodlums arrived at the venue with a Toyota Sienna vehicle but left with the victim’s car and their vehicle.

A friend of the victim, Tolu Babaleye explained that “the kidnappers laid an ambush for him in his house and dragged him into his room.

“They ransacked his house after which they took him away in his own car. They used the Toyota Sienna car they came with as a backup to escape from the scene, shooting sporadically into the air to scare away residents.

He said the whole environment was deserted as residents scampered for safety and to avoid being hit with a bullet.

He, however, said the kidnappers of the ward 13 Chairman of APC in Akungba Akoko, had not established negotiation with the family but said the matter had been reported at the Akungba Police Division.

He called on the Department of State Service (DSS), Army, Police and Civil Defense Corps to assist to rescue the abducted APC chairman unhurt.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident, said that investigation had begun into the incident.

He said detectives from the command had been drafted and mobilised towards rescuing the victim.