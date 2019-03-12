Four suspected gunmen on Tuesday morning kidnapped an expatriate at Dangi Roundabout in Kano at about 7.45am.
The gunmen were said to have shot dead the driver of the expatriate.
The nationality of the expatriate is still unknown but he is one of thw engineers working on the construction of Zoo Road before his abduction today.
Policemen have taken the corpse of the driver to the mortuary.
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]