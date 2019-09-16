<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped Miss Ai’shat Umar Ardo (Ummi), the daughter of Adamawa State politician, Dr. Umar Ardo.

Miss Ardo was said to have been kidnapped on Saturday about 7:45p.m at Blinkers Shopping Mall, Asokoro Abuja.

The father of the victim, Dr. Ardo, who announced the kidnap of his daughter said the kidnappers put her in an ash Camry and zoomed off.

Ardo, who is a cousin of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, added that the kidnappers were yet to make contact with the family.

The politician said: “My daughter, Ai’shat Umar Ardo (Ummi)), 24, was kidnapped at Blinkers Shopping mall, No.46 Nkwame Nkuruma Crescent, Asokoro around 7:45p.m yesterday. They put her in an ash Camry and zoomed off. Nothing is heard of her since, and no call is yet received from them. Your prayer is needed. Thank you.”