Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have kidnapped two Chinese nationals, Sun Zhixin and Wang Quing Hu

The Chinese Nationals both male are working with Tongyi construction company in Ohaozara community, Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi State, Governor’s hometown.

They were kidnapped at a construction site in the area where they were working on a bridge that links some communities in the state and Enugu.

They have whisked away from the construction site around 3:30 pm on by masked armed men.

It was gathered that the Chinese nationals were in a ditch at Ivo river when the miscreants invaded the place with arms, forced the workers out of the pit and kidnapped the two Chinese to an unknown destination.

A worker in the construction site who did not want his name in print explained that they were in a pit working when a group of armed men wearing mask invaded the site and forced them out.

He disclosed that one of the workers at the construction site who is an Igbo spoke Hausa language to one of the hoodlums who grabbed the worker and snatched a cell phone from the worker and that the miscreant later released the person and return the phone to him because he used Hausa language to plead with them not to kill him.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Odah Loveth, who confirmed the kidnapped, said police has dispatched its men for possible rescue of the kidnapped victims unhurt.

According to her, the state Commissioner of Police, Awoshola Awotinde, led the tactical team to the construction site, owned by Tongyi group of companies located at Ivo river at the boundary between Ebonyi and Enugu state Where Sun Zhixin and Wang Quing Hu were forcefully taken away.

”The area was combed to track down the bandits but no result, a track down rescue team has been dispatched to move on in other to rescue the Chinese nationals unhurt”, she said.

She appealed for adequate information from the general public that will help the police in their investigation.

She expressed shock that the company moved to such a lonely site without applying for security from the police.

She said Efforts are on top gear to rescue the kidnapped victim but nearby communities and state should help Ebonyi with any information at their disposal.

The site manager explained that they have worked for five months without a security challenge and that was why they never applied for security.

He was however advised to officially apply for security in the site without further delay.