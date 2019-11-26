<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Another Catholic priest, Reverend Father Malachy Asadu, has been reportedly kidnapped in Nsukka, Enugu State, on Monday.

Fr. Asadu, priest of Nsukka Catholic Diocese was kidnapped along Imilike-Nsukka Road while he was said to be returning from a diocesan meeting held at Thereasa Cathedral, Nsukka.

The State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of the clergyman.

Police spokesman, Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the kidnap incident on the telephone on Tuesday said that details of the priest’s abduction were still sketchy.

Amaraizu, however, said police operatives have since commenced a manhunt for the hoodlums with a view to securing the priest unhurt.

Meanwhile, the kidnapping of Father Asadu had brought to nine, the number of Catholic priests kidnapped in Enugu State in eight months.