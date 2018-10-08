



Some gunmen have reportedly kidnapped a business mogul, Alhaji Murtala Zauro, a textile dealer, in Kebbi State.

Zauro was reportedly kidnapped in Birnin-Kebbi central market.

It was gathered that the victim was kidnapped after he completed his night prayer at about 8:00pm in his village, Zauro, a town along the Birnin-Kebbi-Argungu road.

A family member, who confided the incident to newsmen, on Monday, under condition of anonymity stated that “After our night prayer (salat Ishai), immediately he enter his house, just opposite the mosque. He received a message that some people in a Peugeot 406 were waiting outside and that they wanted to see him.

“They sent a boy to call Alhaji Murtala Zauro that they want see him outside. When he came out to see them, they bungle him into their waiting vehicle and left our village.

“Till now, nobody can account for the whereabouts of Alhaji Murtala Zauro and his mobile telephone has been switched off.”

The business man, it was learnt, owns the three biggest shops in Birnin-Kebbi central market with two wives and many children.

Reacting to the incident, Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Kebbi State Police command, DSP Danjuma Possi, confirmed the incident in an telephone interview, on Monday, stressed that ” our men are working hard to find out his whereabouts, if he was kidnapped, to ensure his release.

He added that the police and family members had not gotten any contact from the suspected kidnappers or demanding any ransom before releasing the victim.