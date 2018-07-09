Hoodlums, at the weekend, kidnapped two siblings identified as Alhaji Busari Olusa and Saka Olusa who were both successful businessmen in Ajowa-Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

A reliable source told newsmen that the two brothers were kidnapped along Akunu-Ajowa road, leaving their Sport Utility Vehicle on the road.

It was gathered that the family of the abducted businessmen had established communications with the kidnappers who were said to have demanded for N15 million ransom for the release of their kinsmen.

The incident has thrown the community into sorrow, even as they had commenced three days fasting and prayer to ensure the release of the two business men.

The incident, which occurred barely two weeks after the wife of the Alauga of Auga-Akoko, Mrs. Olukemi Agunloye, and her driver were kidnapped has caused serious improvement in the security of the area.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the area, Mr. Mohammed Maye, who said he had visited the spot where the businessmen were abducted, however, assured that the kidnappers would be apprehended in no distant time.

Also, the Police Area Commander for Akoko zone, Mr. Razak Rauf, who confirmed the incident, said though the businessmen were abducted between Ondo and Kogi states, their abductors would not go free.

He said the Ondo Police command would collaborate with Kogi State command to apprehend the abductors.

He also said he had ordered immediate combing of the bush in the axis to rescue those in captivity.