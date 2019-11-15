<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gunmen have kidnapped a professor in the Department of Urban and Regional Planning of Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola.

Reports indicate that Prof Felix Ilesani was abducted Thursday night from his residence at the staff quarters of the university in Girei, headquarters of Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The professor is the chaplain of Trinity Chapel, a church located on the main campus of the university.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Adamawa State Police Command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the development, saying the Chief Security officer of the university reported it.

He said police officers had been assigned to rescue the professor and arrest the kidnappers.