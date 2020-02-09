<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Some gunmen invaded the residence of former Vice-Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, and kidnapped his 35-year-old daughter and mother of three.

The gunmen, The PUNCH gathered, invaded the residence located at Hayin Malam Jama’a in Sabon Gwari Local Government Area in Zaria, Kaduna State on Friday night at 11:30 pm.

The PUNCH learnt that before they could gain access to the residence, the security guard on duty was shot before they headed to the former Vice chancellor’s apartment.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told The PUNCH that the armed men ejected the occupants of the house, including the former VC’s daughter who was on a visit from Lagos.

The source added that the bandits, who went away with the professor’s daughter, had yet to call to place their demands.

The source said, “The gunmen invaded the former VC’s residence in a commando-style and headed to the Prof’s apartment.

“They (gunmen) ordered one of the security guards on duty to lead them to the Professor’s room. The security man attempted to run and he was shot.

“But they eventually had their way inside the house where they forced occupants, including the daughter who came from Lagos on a visit.

“The bandits are yet to call to make a demand since the incident on Friday night.”

The Kaduna State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said the operatives of the command on getting the distressed call on the incident, moved into action and neutralized one of the bandits.





He said the security guard shot at the professor’s residence was responding to treatment at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika in Zaria where he was rushed to.

The police spokesman said in a statement, “On 07/02/2020 at about 2340hrs, the command received a distress call through DPO Samaru Division Zaria that, some unknown armed men entered the residence of Professor Abdullahi Mustapha, the former Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, shot and injured one Zayyanu Abdullahi, a security man, and took away Maryam Abdullahi Mustapha, a 35-year-old daughter of the Professor.

“On receipt of the information, a team of policemen were promptly mobilized to the scene and they engaged the hoodlums in a serious gun duel and successfully neutralized one of the bandits who died on the spot while several of the attackers escaped with gun injuries.

“Exhibits recovered on the body of the neutralized bandit includes an AK47 Magazine loaded with twenty-four (24) live ammunition and a techno handset while seven (7) empty shells of AK47 ammunition were recovered at the scene of the incident.

“However, the bandits succeeded in running away with the victim in the heat of the gun battle.

“The injured security man is currently receiving treatment at ABU Teaching Hospital, Zaria, and is responding positively, while efforts are on top gear to rescue the victim and apprehend the perpetrators with a view to bringing them to book.

“The command assures the public that it is doing everything possible to ensure that the victim is rescued unharmed and appeals to the public to support the command with useful information that could help overcome the present security challenges.”