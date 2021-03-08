



Nineteen people have been reportedly kidnapped from Kutunku Village in Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State.

The gunmen were said to have arrived in the community in the early hours of Monday, shooting to scare people of the village.

A source in the area told newsmen in a phone call that the gunmen beat up residents during the operation.





The source added that a total of 11 males and eight females were among those who were abducted by the gunmen.

The community member further said that two of the abducted females were to be married off this weekend.

He added that bandits have not communicated to the families of the abducted persons.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun could not be reached for comment as at the time of this report.