The Speaker, Zamfara House of Assembly, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji, has said that 15 persons have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Saturday in Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

Rikiji told newsmen in Gusau on Sunday in Gusau that the security situation in the state called for serious review.

He recalled the ugly incidences recorded in the last two days in Zurmi Local Government Area where bandits took over three districts comprising over 18 villages and towns.

“As I said yesterday in Zurmi the issue of insecurity in this state require general study system review to tackle the prolonged security challenges facing the state.

“Security agencies should do more and more to deploy enough security personnel in Zamfara; we need permanent security stations in the affected area.

“We thank the immediate intervention of the Federal Government to this issue.

As I am speaking now the troops, security personnel, have been deployed to the affected areas in Zurmi.

“They have started restoring normalcy in the area. We appeal to the people of the area to remain calm as government in collaboration with security agencies is working to maintain peace and stability in the areas,’’ he said.

The speaker also thanked the Emir of Zurmi, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, over his concern and commitment to the protection of his people.