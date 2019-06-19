<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gunmen have invaded the Coastal Community of Bakana in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, leaving not less than four persons missing and six speed boats carted away.

Th gunmen struck on Tuesday at about 10 pm.

The Youth President of Bakana, Comrade Francis Dike, who narrated the incident said several persons were missing after the invaders stormed the community shooting sporadically unchallenged.

He said the surprise invasion of Bakana caught the residents unaware, forcing them to look for places to hide for safety throughout the period of invasion.

Dike said that by Wednesday morning, some families reported cases of missing persons with traces of blood littered in front of their houses They are not sure whether those abducted persons were alive or dead.

He also claimed that six speed boats were declared missing after the invasion.

“Yesterday night, at bedtime, Yet-to-be identified invaders were already in community shooting sporadically into the air forcing residents to run to safety places. Nobody could challenge them because we don’t have security people on ground. They did whatever they wanted to do. After they left, four young men were missing,” he said.

However, some members of the community who craved anonymity accused the Degema Local Government Council Chairman, Dr Tony Philmore, of not doing enough to provide security in the area.

“The Chairman of the Local Government is from Bakana, Ward 5, he Has not done enough to provide security for Bakana. We need security. We cannot continue like this,” a source said.

At the time of the report, the Rivers State Police Command had not reacted to the invasion of Bakana last.