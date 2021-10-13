Gunmen invade offices in Nasarawa, cart away riffle, other valuables

Gunmen, numbering about fifty, invaded the Nasarawa State Local Government Civil Service Commission and took away one AK 47 riffle from personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps who were deployed to safeguard the commission.

The armed men overpowered the security personnel on duty post at the commission’s office located along Makurdi road, Lafia.

They also stormed the Civil Service Commission and carted away two televisions and a safe box containing valuable documents of the commission.

Newsmen gathered that two NSCDC personnel and one other security man, who were on duty on the day of the incident, were tied by the gunmen before carrying out their operation which lasted for about three hours.

Newsmen report that the incident occurred on Monday morning.

An official of the commission, who confirmed the incident, stated however that no life was lost, adding that only valuables were carted away.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the Permanent Secretary of the local government commission, Mrs Rammatu Julde, said the gunmen invaded the premises on Monday at about 2:am.

“Some gunmen invaded our premises in the early hours of Monday at 2 am to be precise.

“They came through the main gate linking the local government commission and civil service commission and during the operation, they were able to tie down two officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps who were guarding the premises and collected their Ak-47 guns.”

“They attempted to take away our 150 KVA generator, but they could not succeed but they took away the safe where valuable documents of the commission were kept, she said.

“We are presently doing the stocktaking to know other items that were carted away,” she added.

The Public Relations Officer of the NSDC, Mr Jerry Victor, also confirmed the incident to newsmen.

According to him, the gunmen came to the premises and unfortunately carried out their plans without any hindrance.

“Two of our officers who were securing the offices were tied down with ropes and they collected their Ak-47 gun.

“The officers have been detained in our command headquarters here in Lafia and investigation is currently ongoing.”

Newsmen report that it is barely three (3) months after armed robbers invaded the state Ministry of Finance, Budget and Planning in Lafia, and catered away millions of naira.