<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Armed robbers on Friday morning invaded female hostel of the Obafemi Awolowo hall, University of Ibadan and carted away valuables.

The invasion of the female hostel occurred around 1:30 a.m. and was carried out by armed men numbering about 10.

During the robbery operation, which lasted for several hours, the thieves made away with the students’ phones, laptops, cash and other valuables.

The Director of the Public Communication of the institution, Mr. Olatunji Oladejo confirmed the development in a telephone chat with our correspondent.

Oladejo said, “The unfortunate incident happened around 1:30 a.m. as 10 gunmen invaded the female hostel. They injured two students who were later rushed to our Jaja clinic for treatment.

“Our Campus Security Service with combined efforts of the policemen from Bodija, Sango and Ojoo and Operation Burst rushed there but the thieves had escaped,” Oladejo added.

He said investigations had commenced to track the fleeing robbers.

An eyewitness who preferred anonymity said, “My block was not affected, it was only Block A, B and C. Around 2:00 a.m., the thieves entered the hall, the seven of them, all males were armed.

“They were so familiar with the hostel, and they took people’s phones and laptops. A lady was assaulted with a sharp weapon and was sustained a deep cut. She has been rushed to Jaja (the university health centre) for treatment.

“The thieves threatened that they were coming back later. Our security men only came after the armed robbers had left.

“The school should provide us with proper security. They should employ uniformed and armed men who can protect us, not just people with whistles.

“I want to believe that the ban of bikes is the cause of the current security problem.

“Since the ban of the bikes, the rate of robbery has increased,” she added.