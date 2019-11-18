<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Unidentified gunmen thought to be bandits on Monday attacked the residence of one Alhaji Sa’adu Dan Bagalo, 50, of Kofar Kudu, Kaita Local Government Area of Katsina State and abducted him.

A press release signed by spokesman of the police command Gambo Isa said the bandits in large numbers were armed with AK47 rifles, shot into the air and were confronted by a police patrol team attached to Katia Division whose personnel chased them into the bush.

He said, “The bandits killed the victim and one Bawale Inusa, aged 58 years, of the same address when the chase got hotter and escaped through the bush path”.

“One police officer and two others sustained various degrees of injury during the fierce encounter.

Also, men from the Kano zone of the National Agency for Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) yesterday handed over 23 underage youths and three women to Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari at Government House Katsina.

NAPTIP Zonal Commander for Kano, Malam Shehu Umar told Governor Masari that the arrested persons, all Katsina citizens, were apprehended on November 13 at AYA Junction in Abuja while being ferried to Keffi in Nasarawa State allegedly by one Malam Akilu Liman who is now undergoing police investigation.

He said Malam Liman has transported another batch of 40 persons to Kebbi, adding that 16 of them were children aged from six to 19 years.

Governor Masari called on parents and citizens of the state to join hands with him in the war against human trafficking. He promised to liaise with traditional rulers in the state, and carry out investigation to confirm the identities of the children and their parents.