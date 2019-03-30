<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

This year’s edition of the annual Dankwo fishing festival in Lokoja ended abruptly on Saturday when gunmen opened fire on participants.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the festival, which is an annual event organised by the Lokoja Traditional Council, was just about one hour underway when the gunmen invaded the venue, Kabawa Waterfront, in two engine boats.

The armed invaders, three in number, positioned themselves strategically inside the boats before firing gunshots indiscriminately into the crowd.

Guests at the event fled in different directions for safety but five of them were not so lucky as they were hit by bullets.

Police were immediately contacted but the gunmen had escaped the scene before their arrival.

They escaped in the same engine boats, it was gathered.

The Kogi State Police Command spokesman, DSP William Aya, while confirming the incident, described it as unfortunate.

According to him, all the five injured victims have been taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja for treatment.

He explained that nobody died in the attack , saying that two suspects had been arrested.

Aya said that full investigation into the incident had started, adding that all those linked with the attack would be arrested and prosecuted.