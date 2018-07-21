Gunmen suspected to armed robbers have shot and murdered one of the youth leaders of the People’s Democratic Party in Imo state, Chidi Eburuaja.

Eburuaja, until his death was the PDP youth leader in Owerre Nkworji, the political ward of the House Of Representatives Committee Chairman on Banking and Currency, Jones Onyereri.

Owerre Nkworji is in the Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo state.

His kinsman, Emeka Njoku who confirmed his death, said that the victim had driven to a nearby pharmacy when he was waylaid by the gunmen.

The source said “three armed men who were dressed in police uniform stormed a bar at about 8:45 pm. They were trying to snatch a vehicle from the victim but they could not succeed and they shot him.

He was first taken to Joint Hospital, Amaigbo but was later transferred to UNTH Enugu where he died this morning (Saturday).