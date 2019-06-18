<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gunmen on Monday attacked Kikuba village ‎in Chawai District of Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna state and set ablaze twenty-one houses in the area.

The gunmen stormed the area shooting sporadically around 6:00pm yesterday, according to the district chief, Yahaya Mohammed.

It was gathered that the village shared border with Plateau state.

The Chief of Chawai, Yahaya Mohammed, who was in Kaduna to meet with the state government and Police Commissioner over the incident told Daily Trust in an interview today.

He said the gunmen also attacked Unguwar Rimi village killing three teenagers same day before moving to Kikuba village.

“They attacked Kikuba around 6:00pm on Monday, a town bordering Kaduna and Plateau state. The town is under Chawai District and about 21 houses were burnt and one person killed during the attack,” he said.

He said an elderly man also sustained gunshot injury but added that he is responding to treatment at a hospital because he couldn’t run when the gunmen attacked Kikuba.

On why he came to Kaduna he said “I came to meet with the governor and commissioner of police. The commissioner was not in town; so I will wait to see him on how they can assist us.”

He said the situation is calm now and under control as security agencies have been deployed to the affected communities.

The chief also added that each time there was crisis in Plateau state, it does spread to the area due to proximity.

The spokesperson of Kaduna Police Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, had earlier confirmed the attack at Unguwar Rimi in Chawai District.

He however didn’t mentioned the Kikuba attack in his statement.