The death toll in the multiple raids of villages in Sokoto State at the weekend by gunmen on motorbikes, has jumped to 43.

The AFP quoted police commissioner Ibrahim Kaoje as confirming the death of 25 people, but the villagers gave another 18 deaths unaccounted for.

“Twenty-five people were killed in four villages,” said Kaoje, Sokoto state’s top police officer.

Another series of attacks, also carried out overnight Saturday to Sunday in Sokoto state, left another 18 people dead, residents said.

The weekend attacks marked an upsurge in waves of attacks by criminal gangs raiding villages and stealing livestock.