



Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents on Tuesday attacked Katarko community in Gujba Local Government Council of Yobe State

The gunmen burnt down a primary school and a healthcare centre located in the community.

Confirming the attack, a resident in the community, Fantami Kura, told newsmen, that the gunmen stormed the community at about 5:30 am when they Muslim worshippers were going to the mosque for prayers.

Kura said: “We came out as usual around 5.30 am for prayers, we sighted the gunmen, we immediately alerted our people and ran into the bush for safety.

“They proceeded straight to the military formation in Katarko shooting sporadically and later set the base on fire.”





The number of casualties is still unknown at the time of this report, however efforts to contact the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations of the Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole in Damaturu, Lieutenant Kennedy Anyanwu proved abortive.

Katarko community which is 18 kilometres south of Damaturu the state capital, has been under attack over 10 times.

Since December, more than three schools in different states have been attacked and over 600 students have been kidnapped.

From Katsina through Niger to Zamfara states, bandits have struck schools, forcing some state governments in the north to shut down boarding schools.

The Federal Government has in reaction vowed to tackle the menace, insisting it would not allow bandits to shut down the education sector, but the criminals have continued their acts with attacks on schools in Kaduna.