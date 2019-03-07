



A group of yet-to-be identified gunmen who attacked one of the warehouses in Aba, the commercial nerve of Abia State have reportedly killed one of the police officers attached to Aba Command of the Nigeria Police Force.

The police officer according to close sources at the Aba Area Command is known among his colleagues as Nma Agha (War Sword).

It was learnt that before the incident, the gunmen had gone to a warehouse located at Clifford in Aba South Local Government Area of the state where they robbed and carted away huge sums of cash from the owners.

Unconfirmed reports have it that the gunmen also shot a worker at the warehouse who was later rushed to a private hospital at East road not too far from the scene of incident where he is said receiving medical attention after bleeding profusely.

There are fears amongst close associates that the warehouse staff may not survive the gunshot.

It was learnt that the hoodlums had finished robbing the warehouse and were on their way when they upon sighting the police officer and his team who were said to have gone for another duty not too far from the scene of the incident, started shooting at them.

It was learnt that the police team who were apparently taken by surprise could not respond to the shooting.

They later discovered that one of their colleagues was hit by bullets from the hoodlums as they can barely do little to save his life.

The Abia State Police Command’s spokesman, Geoffrey Ogbonna in a telephone chat confirmed the death of the police officer, adding that investigation into the matter had commenced.

Ogbonna said that the police had launched manhunt on the hoodlums to make sure that they didn’t escape justice.

Meanwhile, residents of Aba have expressed their fears over the continued attack on warehouse owners and security personnel in the state and Aba in particular by hoodlums, a worrisome incident which they said needed to be checked before it goes out of hand.

But security personnel who pleaded not to be mentioned told our reporter that events as such were expected at “this electioneering period.”

According the officer, the hoodlums especially those working for politicians would take all manner of risk to get cash to buy weapon and when they couldn’t, they will attack any armed bearing security personnel to collect the person’s weapons with the aim of using such to perpetuate their evil acts for their masters.

The personnel added that they were equally working to ensure that the state isn’t conducive for the hoodlums to operate.