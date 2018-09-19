Tina Osaretin, a trader, was attacked by gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday while operating an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in a bank along Uselu-Lagos road.

Tina, a meat seller, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that she got to the ATM stand by 6.00 a.m. to withdraw cash for her to get to the abattoir early.

“When I got to the stand, I saw two young boys standing on the left and right side, about the ages of 15 and 16.

“I knew something was wrong when I inserted my card. The boys stood behind me immediately. One said: “cooperate, if not I go shoot you.’’

“They collected N150, 000 from me, but I thank God I was not shot, she said.

Tina pleaded with the Edo Government to provide more security personnel, especially during these ember months.

She said Nigeria would be a better place if corruption and stealing could be tackled.

Efforts of NAN correspondent to reach the Public Relations Officer of Zone 5 Police Command in Edo State proved abortive.