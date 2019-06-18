<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gunmen on Tuesday attacked a Commercial bus along the Oduoha Axis of Emohua Local Government Area of the East-West road in Rivers state.

The incident occurred around 8.00am. panic callers who witnessed the incident called in on a Port Harcourt based Radio Station alerting that suspected armed robbers had blocked Emohua-Oduoha axis and that the suspected gunmen had rounded up the passengers.

According to one of the callers, “Please, armed robbers have blocked the Emohua-Oduoha Federal Highway. All the passengers are surrounded.”

When contacted, the Spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni confirmed the incident and said the that policemen had been deployed to the area.

“We received distress call. On the strength of it, Police deployed men to that area but when they got there, they didn’t meet anybody and traffic had started flowing,” Omoni said.

At the time of this report, it was not clear if the suspected gunmen had robbed or abducted the the said passengers before the arrival of the Police.