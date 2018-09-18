There was pandemonium in Asaba, the Delta State capital, on Monday morning when a gang of gunmen attacked a police van killing one policeman.

It was gathered that the gunmen engaged the officers in a gun battle at 8:26am at the Cable Point area of the city.

Banking and other business activities in the area were disrupted for several hours until normalcy was restored.

Five policemen were said to be in the vehicle when they were ambushed.

Our correspondent gathered that one of the four survivors of the attack was said to be in a critical condition at an undisclosed hospital in the city as the hoodlums also took away two AK 47 rifle belonging to the policemen.

The State Police Commissioner, Mr. Muhammad Mustafa, confirmed the attack when contacted on the telephone.

He said that some suspects had already been arrested in connection with the incident, adding that the command had begun an investigation into the matter.