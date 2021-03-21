



One policeman reportedly sustained gunshot injuries when some gunmen attacked their station in Mgbakwu community, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The incident, Daily Sun gathered, took place in the early hours of Sunday. It was also gathered that the hoodlums, who released some gunshots in the air, also made attempts to set the police post ablaze.

Sources said that there was a gun battle between the criminals and the policemen on night duty. They said that it was during the gun duel that a policeman was injured; and has since been taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

There were traces of blood on the floor of the police post as seen in a video trending on social media. The quantum of blood on the floor indicated that the victim was badly injured.





In the past one month, there has been a sustained attack on policemen and other security agents in the state. Many security personnel have been killed, their guns taken away and their patrol vehicles burnt.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, in a statement, confirmed the attack but said that the attackers were successfully repelled by the police personnel on duty.

“CP Monday Kuryas has warned the criminals not to test, any further, the resolve and ability of the police and other security agencies in the state to apprehend and bring them to book.

“He calls on Ndi Anambra to, in unity, speak out against the unwholesome and unwarranted criminal attack on security agencies and critical infrastructure in the state.

“He also calls on them to avail the security agencies with information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of these criminal elements”, the statement partly read.