



The Cross River State Police Command has confirmed the attack on the Ekori Station in Yakurr LGA by unidentified gunmen.

It was gathered that the incident which happened on Saturday led to the snatching of an AK-47 rifle carried by one of the policemen.

Confirming the incident to newsmen on Monday, the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Command, Igiri Ewa, said they were awaiting information on the attack on Ekori Station.





“Investigations are ongoing. We will issue a statement on the attack,” he said and declined to give further details.

At the time of this report, the statement had not been issued.

In February this year, two checkpoints in Calabar and Obubura were attacked by unidentified gunmen.

Four policemen were killed during the attack in Calabar and their rifles carted away by the gunmen.