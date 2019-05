Gunmen have again attacked Plateau Polytechnic staff quarters at Heipang in Barki Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that during the attack which occurred in the early hours of Monday, the gunmen abducted a lady identified as the younger sister of the institution’s Assistant Registrar, Mr Ezekiel Rangs.

Rangs who confirmed the incident told newsmen in Jos on Monday that he was sleeping together with other family members, including his wife and his younger sister, Abigail, when the gunmen stormed their apartment around 12.10am.

According to him, the bandits gained entrance into their house after they used a big stone to force the door open.

Rangs said, “We were sleeping when we heard a big bang on the door. Before we knew what was happening, the gunmen were already inside the house. When we discovered that they were armed, we pleaded with them to spare our lives but they took away my younger sister who just gained admission for a National Diploma.

“When they said we should give them a phone number through which we could contact them, I offered to give them my own but they refused and instead demanded for my wife’s phone and departed. When the incident happened, some soldiers led by one Col. Tanko came to the house within thirty minutes and we told them what happened.”

The assistant registrar also added that the matter had been reported at the Divisional Police Office in the council area.

Monday’s attack by gunmen at the Plateau Polytechnic staff quarters was not the first this year.

It would be recalled that gunmen had in February this year attacked the quarters and kidnapped one Kim Dido, a 12-year-old son of the institution’s Chaplain, Reverend Andrew Dido.

He was released within 24 hours by the gunmen after a ransom was allegedly paid to them.