



Operatives of the Osun State Police Command have apprehended one of the gunmen that attempted to kill Muslims at Aleluya Estate Mosque, Osogbo, Osun State, at about 6am on Wednesday.

Muslims in the Estate escaped deaths by the whiskers as the gunmen attacked them on their way to mosque.

This comes a few days after about 49 Muslims were killed at Christchurch Mosque in New Zealand by gunmen.

The Muslims in the area said they came out from their different homes and while going to the mosque for the early morning Subuhi prayer, some men carrying guns trailed and tried to shoot them.

One of the victims who made distress call to his relatives to seek help, realised that his brothers also faced similar experience as they were being trailed.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in the state, Abu Mustapha, who heard about the incident, mobilised policemen from the Dada Estate Police Divisional Headquarters.

Policemen arrived at the scene promptly and one of the gunmen was arrested and a gun was recovered from him.

The incident was confirmed by the spokesperson of the Osun State Police Command, Folasade Odoro.