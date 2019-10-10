<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have attacked the Government Technical Secondary School located at Maraban Kajuru community in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna, abducting the principal of the school.

The latest attack comes just a week after suspected kidnappers abducted six female students of Engraver’s college at Kakau Daji village in Chikun local government area of the state.

Although, the police authorities in the state are yet to confirm the incident, a credible source from the state government, told channels television that the gunmen numbering over twenty stormed the Government Technical School at about 12 midnight on Thursday, and started shooting sporadically into the air to scare the students and teachers.

The sound of the gun shots was said to have woken up the students and staff from sleep, who scampered for safety with many running out of the premises, while the gunmen later took away the principal of the school from his residence to an unknown destination.

Incessant kidnappings have become a major security challenge in Kaduna state, with the victims cutting across all ages and social status.