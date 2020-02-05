<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Gunmen, on Wednesday, attacked a guest House in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State and kidnapped the manager identified as Mr Philimon Benson.

A male worker at the hotel close to the Nigerian College of Accountancy, who witnessed the incident, told The PUNCH in Jos on Wednesday that a security guard was also shot by the gunmen during the raid at Modac Guest Inn said to belong to a Cooperative of the Federal Ministry of Defence.

He said, “Some gunmen came to the Modac Guest Inn around 1:am on Wednesday and attacked us.

“The hotel, which is about five minutes’ drive from a military checkpoint in Kwall community, belongs to a cooperative of the Federal Ministry of Defense.





“During the attack which lasted for over two hours without the arrival of any security operative, the gunmen kidnapped our manager, Mr Philemon Beson.

“They also shot at the security guard on duty. He has been rushed to Enos Hospital for treatment. We are really worried about his safety.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Ubah Ogaba, said, “I am yet to get the formal report on the incident. Sometimes, when such things happen, it takes time before we get to know what really happened. But I will get back to you when I find out what happened.”