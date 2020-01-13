<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) official serving in Ebonyi State, Mr. Chiedera Orazurike, has narrowly escaped death following an attempt on his life by suspected killers.

It was gathered that the gunmen trailed him to a filling station by TTC junction, along Ogoja Road, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

It was learnt that on getting to the bus stop, the hoodlums, who operated on a motorcycle, shot him in the chest, thinking he was dead and sped off.

The source said that the victim was rushed to hospital where doctors revived him.

He is said to be receiving medical attention.

Police spokesperson Loveth Odah confirmed the incident.

She said the victim was rescued by men of the Operation Puff Adder, an Inspector General of Police (IGP) Special Squad.

Odah said that a passerby, Innocent Esu, who attempted to know why the hoodlums attacked the FRSC official, was also shot by the gunmen.

He was taken to hospital where he is recuperating.





She said: “DPO Izzi reported a case of attempted murder that at about 9:45pm, Chiedera Orazurike, 32, an official of the Federal Road Safety Corps attached to Ebonyi Command was attacked at IPACO filling station, by TTC junction, along Ogoja Road.

“The DPO went into action with men of the Operation Puff Adder. It was discovered that the victim was shot at close range with a bullet lodged in his chest and head. He was shot by two men on a motorcycle after they trailed him to the filling station.

“Another passerby, Innocent Esu, male, aged 45, a commercial bus driver, who saw the armed men accosting the victim, was also shot when he tried to intervene.

“The gunmen did not take anything from him, which means it was not a case of robbery. The victims were taken to hospital where they are receiving treatment.

“The motive of the attack is unknown. The area has been placed under surveillance. Efforts are on to arrest the fleeing suspects. The command is investigating the matter.”

The attack occurred a few weeks after an official of the State Security Service (SSS) was killed by gunmen on Onwe Road, Abakaliki.