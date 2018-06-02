At least 25 persons have been reportedly kidnapped along the Birnin Gwari-Funtua road in Kaduna State on Thursday, May 31st, 2018.

According to sources, the kidnappers struck between Kiryoyi and Maganda villages of Birnin Gwari local government area.

It was learnt that they reportedly stopped vehicles carrying passengers and ordered the people into the bush.

According to the source who said he spoke to the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Birnin Gwari, Danladi Duniya, said the NURTW boss confirmed the incident in a telephone interview.

“I am not in a position to say precisely the number of people abducted, but they are many. May be 25 or more than that I cannot not say; but all passengers in the vehicles were abducted,” he said.

However, speaking with newsmen, the police spokesman of the Kaduna State Command, Aliyu Mukhtar, refuted it saying it was not true.

According to him, “We do not have such report in our command and there is no way such magnitude of people would be kidnapped without it been reported to us.”