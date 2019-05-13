<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Some gunmen have attacked a senior magistrate, Mr Adamu Kuvo, who was abducted in his house in the Agwada, Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, on May 6.

The men slashed their victim’s face with a knife, stabbed him in the eyes and also cut off part of his lips for paying N400,000 out of the N5m ransom they demanded.

Investigation revealed that the judicial officer was found on a farm along Agwada Road on Saturday by farmers.

A brother to the victim, Mr Abdullahi Osu-Ibaku, said Kuvo was sleeping in his bedroom when the kidnappers invaded his house at Akpwu village around 12am and took him away.

According to him, someone informed him on Saturday that his brother had been found and brought to the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi.

He said, “The kidnappers had demanded N5m ransom and we negotiated with them but they insisted on the amount. We offered N150,000, but they refused to accept it.

“We later increased it to N200,000 and they asked me to bring the money to Udege pegi along Akpwu village.

“After receiving it, they asked me to come the next day when they said my brother would be released. But the following day, I did not see him until on Saturday when someone told me that he had been taken to FMC Keffi by policemen at Agwada police outpost.”

Confirming the incident to newsmen in a telephone interview, the Division Crime Officer, Agwada, ASP Barshir Dagana, said villagers who saw the victim lying on the farmland reported to the traditional ruler of Agwada.

He explained that the the magistrate was subsequently taken to hospital for medical attention, noting that investigation into the incident had commenced.