There was pandemonium at the GRA area of Katsina-Ala township after some gunmen, early hours of Saturday shot dead a market chief in Katsina-Ala local Government area of Benue State.

It was gathered that the gunmen had stormed the GRA residence of the chief whose name was given as Godwin Tor Geri Gbajur on a motorcycle at about 6:30am and inquired to see him.

Our source said as soon as Gbajur came out of the room and introduced himself to them, the gunmen wasted no time as they shot him point blank, killing him on the spot.

“They shot him at close range and as soon as they were convinced that he had died, they jumped on the Bajaj motorcycle they came with and rode off shooting sporadically as they left.”

Our source who did not want his name mentioned said the remains of the deceased victim was later removed from the house and taken to the morgue of General Hospital, Katsina-Ala.

Confirming the report, State a police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Moses Yamu said the assassins stormed the home of the victim at about 6:48am and on ascertaining that he was Godwin, shot him at close range, killing him on the spot.

“The Benue State Police Command wish to report that at about 0648hrs of today, one Godwin Gbajur (Katsina-Ala Township Leader aka Tor Gari) was assassinated in his GRA residence at the outskirts of Katsina-Ala LGA by two armed bandits.

“Eye witness account reveals that, the assassins rode on two Bajaj motorcycles to the house of the victim and inquired from him if he was Godwin, which he answered in affirmative before he was eventually shot dead. Eight (8) empty shells of AK-47 ammunition were recovered at the scene.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the assassins are gang members of Terwase Akwaza aka “Ghana”, the notorious wanted criminal in the State,” Yamu said, informing that efforts are ongoing to ensure that the bandits are arrested and brought to justice.