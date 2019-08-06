<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A police inspector attached to the Ondo State Police Command has been shot dead by yet to be identified gunmen.

The victim simply identified as Lasisi, was attached to the Isua Divisional Police Station.

He was killed in an ambush attack during a road surveillance in the Ise-Isua Akoko area of the state.

It was gathered that the gunmen also made away with the rifle of the policeman.

The incident was said to have caused panic in the area as residents and commuters ran in different directions for safety.

According to a source, the policeman was killed during a surveillance mission to check the activities of kidnappers after the hoodlums opened fire on he and colleagues at a busy checkpoint.

“It was unfortunate that today (Monday) some hoodlums just came from nowhere and opened fire on the policemen at the checkpoint.

“While Mr Lasisi was killed, other policemen at the checkpoint ran for cover,” the source added.

Femi Joseph, spokesperson for the police in Ondo State, confirmed the incident and said that they were already on the trail of the hoodlums while an investigation into the matter had begun.

“Our men are already combing the bush and I want to assure you that they would be arrested very soon.”

The body of the deceased has been deposited inside a morgue.