



The Enogie of Ukhiri in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area, HRH Enogie Godwin Aigbe Osayande has been kidnapped by unknown gun men.

The heavily armed men numbering five who stormed his Ukhiri palace on Benin-Abraka road was said to have shot sporadically into the air before abducting him from his living room to unknown destination.

The hoodlums who came with an unregistered car was said to have completely burnt down their own car and left the Enogie palace with his Nissan sunny car while the Benin traditional ruler was placed at the back seat as they zoomed off.

The Enogie was said to have been taken through the Abraka road end towards Delta state.

The Enogie, a retired Chief superintendent of police from the office of the Assistant Inspector General Of Police , Zone five took over from his late father some years ago on hereditary as the Benin custom demands.

When contacted, spokesman for the police, Edo Police Command, Chidi Nwanbuzor was not available but a senior police officer at the who confirmed the incident said the police has since moved into action to rescue him unhurt.