



Unknown gunmen in military camouflage, yesterday reportedly abducted one John Nnaji, who is the village Head of Oshiagu Amia Ngbo in Umuogudu Akpu Ngbo Community in Ohauwkwu local government area of Ebonyi state.





Newsmen gathered that the gunmen who came on Motorbikes in their numbers equally abducted four other persons alongside the village head. The incident reportedly occured at about 2:00 pm on April 1st 2021.

Sources in the community said the gunmen inflicted matchet cuts on several members of the community before leaving the area to unknown location.