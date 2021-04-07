



Three gunmen on Monday kidnapped two women and driver of a truck going to Utesi in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The gunmen opened fire on the truck and abducted the two women and the driver. A colleague of the driver said the victims were on their way to a sawmill in the community when the gunmen abducted them.

He said: “The driver was going to a sawmill at Utesi with two women, where he wanted to carry planks, but on their way, three herdsmen came out and opened fire on them. Three of them were kidnapped and we have not heard anything from them till now.”





The Benin-Lagos Expressway had been under siege by gunmen who have kidnapped and maimed several travellers on the ever busy highway. Among their victims was an America-based Nigerian, Prince Dennis Abuda, who was kidnapped and killed by suspected gunmen.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Kontongos Bello, could not be reached on the phone. But an assistant who picked the call said he would confirm from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the area.