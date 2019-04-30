<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Unknown gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday kidnapped Mr. Sanusi Sa’ad, the Deputy Registrar Administration of the Taraba State University, Jalingo.

Dr Samuel Shikaa the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Taraba State University chapter, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Jalingo.

Shikaa said that Sa’ad, who is also the Information and Protocol Officer of the university, was picked from his residence at the university staff quarters at about 1am.

He said the kidnappers invaded the deputy registrar’s residence through the back side of the university that was not fenced and took him to an unknown destination.

Alhaji Kalid Sa’ad, a brother to the victim, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the kidnappers had contacted him and demanded for ransom.

He however, did not mention the amount being demanded, saying he was still negotiating with the kidnappers.

The university branch of ASUU is currently on strike over alleged insecurity of staff resulting from lack of perimeter fencing of the institution, funding and pension for staff, among other issues.

NAN reports that kidnapping in Taraba is gradually becoming a daily occurrence as hardly a day passes without a reported case of abduction.

However, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Alkasim Sanusi, while launching operation Puff Adder recently, warned kidnappers and other criminals to leave the state, saying the command was determined to root them out.