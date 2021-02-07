



The Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Taraba State, Comrade Peter Jediel, has been abducted by gunmen.

Jediel was abducted at about 1.00am on Sunday at his residence in Sunkani, headquarters of Ardo-Kola local government area.

Besides Jediel, another resident of the town, Alhaji Bello Kantoma, was equally abducted by the gunmen at his Ungwar Jauro Manu area of Sunkani.

This is coming barely two weeks after the Chairman of Ardo-Kola local government, Mr Salihu Dovo, was equally abducted and later killed by his abductors who dumped his corpse in the bush.

Younger brother to the NLC boss, Boniface Stephen, who confirmed the incident to newsmen said the gunmen invaded the residence of Jediel in a very large number and shot sporadically to scare residents of the area before whisking him away.





Stephen however stated that the gunmen were yet to establish contact with the family to demand ransom.

Also confirming the incident in a statement made available to newsmen in Jalingo , the Chairman of TEKAN/ECWA in the state, Rev Phillip Micah Dopah called on the entire body of Christ in Taraba State particularly the Southern Conference of the UMCN Church and the TEKAN/ECWA to pray for the safe return of Jediel who is also the Chairman of Medical and Health Workers Union in the state.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP David Misal could not confirm the incident before this report was filed as he promised to get back.

The spate of kidnapping in Taraba State has become very alarming in recent times prompting the State governor, Darius Ishaku, to call on the federal government to allow citizens to own licensed guns for their own defence and security.